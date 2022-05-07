Truadvice LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

SPTL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

