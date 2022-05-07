Truadvice LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. 5,375,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

