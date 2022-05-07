TrueFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $79.42 million and $6.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

