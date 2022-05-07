Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

NYSE U traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 6,230,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,199. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.