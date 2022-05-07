Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $26.55 on Friday, hitting $317.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.31. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

