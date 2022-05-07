Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.30. The company had a trading volume of 676,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

