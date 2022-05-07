Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $69.69. 14,629,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,791,986. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

