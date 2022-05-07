Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,835. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.