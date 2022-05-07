Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,061,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 386,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.