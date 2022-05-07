Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.