Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 326 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.60. 1,876,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

