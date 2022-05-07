TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of TTEC worth $37,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 147,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,786. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

