TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.10. 147,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,786. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

