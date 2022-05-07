Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Up 4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 6,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 207,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

