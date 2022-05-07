Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.
NYSE TWLO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.99. Twilio has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $412.68.
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
