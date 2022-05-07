Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 30,749 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

