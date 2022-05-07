Twin Tree Management LP Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of CLX traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

