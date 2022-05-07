Twin Tree Management LP Invests $3.42 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

