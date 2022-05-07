Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,155 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.