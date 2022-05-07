Twin Tree Management LP Sells 12,773 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,561. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.