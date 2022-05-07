Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.27. 1,612,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.93.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

