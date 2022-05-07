Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. 424,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

