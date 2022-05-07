Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

