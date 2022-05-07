U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 826,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

