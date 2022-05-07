U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 557,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

