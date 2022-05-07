Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 665.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 190,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 217.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 363,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160,067 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of UBER opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

