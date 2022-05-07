Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.77 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

UBER traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 56,575,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526,298. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,486,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 759,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,153,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 164,037 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

