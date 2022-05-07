UGAS 24 Hour Volume Hits $363,352.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 185.7% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $781,955.75 and $363,352.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,850.14 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029764 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

