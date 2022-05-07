Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Acquires £163.30 in Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($40.80) per share, with a total value of £163.30 ($204.00).

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($39.86), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($508,247.97).

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,234 ($40.40) on Friday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,991 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($42.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,252.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,161.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.36) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.72) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($36.07).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

