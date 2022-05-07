Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $8.89 on Friday, hitting $57.54. 966,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $117.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

