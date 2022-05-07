Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,300. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $8,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 99,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

