Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.60.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. 966,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,300. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.