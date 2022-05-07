UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,451 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $86.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

