UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $266.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

