UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 130,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $309.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $305.11 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

