UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $599.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $381.93 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

