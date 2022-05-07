UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 10,795 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $65,015,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

