UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 19,332 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

