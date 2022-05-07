UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 18,959 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

