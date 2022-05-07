UMB Bank N A MO Sells 35,914 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,914 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

