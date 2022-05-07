UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,801,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,071,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

