UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.