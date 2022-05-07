UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,542.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2,771.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

