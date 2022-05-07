UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 388,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

