Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNS. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.07.

Shares of Uni-Select stock traded down C$1.07 on Friday, reaching C$28.13. 194,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,081.92. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

