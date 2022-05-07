Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 3,800

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.59) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.22) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,597 ($44.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,494.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,746.26. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

