Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.48 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

