Unilever’s (ULVR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 3,597 ($44.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,746.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £92.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.