Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 8,319 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

