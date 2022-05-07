United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

